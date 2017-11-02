Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Photojournalist Documents Life And Death Of Migrants At Sea:

1 of 3
Migrants try to stay afloat after falling off their rubber dinghy during a rescue operation by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship in the central Mediterranean in international waters some 15 nautical miles off the coast of Zawiya
Darrin Zammit Lupi
2 of 3
Palestinian-Syrian child Hamad Alroosan looks out of the window of a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour October 12, 2013.
Darrin Zammit Lupi
3 of 3
Armed Forces of Malta marines toss bottles of water to a group of around 180 immigrants as a rescue operation gets underway after their vessel ran into engine trouble, some 30km (19 miles) southwest of Malta September 25, 2005.
Darrin Zammit Lupi

Photojournalist Darrin Zammit Lupi lived and worked in Malta but assumed he would need to travel to far-flung locations to witness the big stories of his time. Then the refugee crisis unfolded in his backyard with well over one million migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea to escape violence and poverty. 

Lupi began photographing them: the arrivals, the shipwrecks and tragically, the fatalities. As the death toll rose and Lupi became more and more personally involved in rescues and recoveries, he realized he wanted to be a humanitarian first and a photojournalist second. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with photodocumentarian Darrin Zammit Lupi about how his work and perspective on the refugee crisis has evolved. Lupi’s work will be on display at Duke’s Perkins Library through Dec. 2017. He also speaks following a film presentation at the Smith Warehouse at 7 p.m. on Nov. 2. 

Tags

The State of ThingsRefugeesSyrian RefugeesPhotojournalismPhotojournalistDarrin Zammit Lupi
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio