NC News Roundup: NCAA Rules On UNC And Judges Weigh In On Legislative Maps

The NCAA infractions committee issued a verdict today and concluded it could not find evidence the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill violated academic rules with the use of fake classes.

The verdict is tied to an investigation into whether student-athletes benefited from so-called ‘paper courses’ at UNC-Chapel Hill that were in place for nearly two decades. Meanwhile, a panel of three federal judges heard arguments Thursday on whether to approve new maps for state legislative districts. The panel ordered attorneys for state lawmakers and the plaintiffs to agree on three people or organizations who could draw new maps if the judges rule against the legislators.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Environmental Quality rejected a plan for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline from Duke Energy, Dominion Energy, Southern Energy, and Piedmont Natural Gas. DEQ says the plan did not sufficiently detail how underground digging of the pipeline would affect sediment and erosion.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Jason deBruyn, WUNC data reporter, and Jeff Tiberii, WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief, about the latest in North Carolina news.