NC News Roundup: NCAA Rules On UNC And Judges Weigh In On Legislative Maps

UNC Chapel Hill student athletes were enrolled in fake classes to obtain an easy A, but NCAA infractions committee concluded the University did not violate academic rules.

The NCAA infractions committee issued a verdict today and concluded it could not find evidence the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill violated academic rules with the use of fake classes. 

The verdict is tied to an investigation into whether student-athletes benefited from so-called ‘paper courses’ at UNC-Chapel Hill that were in place for nearly two decades. Meanwhile, a panel of three federal judges heard arguments Thursday on whether to approve new maps for state legislative districts. The panel ordered attorneys for state lawmakers and the plaintiffs to agree on three people or organizations who could draw new maps if the judges rule against the legislators.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Environmental Quality rejected a plan for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline from Duke Energy, Dominion Energy, Southern Energy, and Piedmont Natural Gas. DEQ says the plan did not sufficiently detail how underground digging of the pipeline would affect sediment and erosion.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Jason deBruyn, WUNC data reporter, and Jeff Tiberii, WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief, about the latest in North Carolina news.

UNC-Chapel Hill Student Athletes 'paper courses' legislative districts State Department of Environmental Quality Atlantic Coast Pipeline Duke Energy Academic Fraud
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
