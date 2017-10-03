Gun Legislation In North Carolina Is A Moving Target

The killing spree in Las Vegas was the deadliest in modern U.S. history. But mass shootings have tended to result in laxer gun laws, not stricter ones, according to Susan Ladd, columnist for the Greensboro News & Record.

The latest round of legislation following attacks in Aurora, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut passed measures including allowing those convicted of misdemeanors to apply for concealed carry permits, sanctioning district attorneys to carry concealed weapons in courtrooms, and allowing people on school grounds to have guns in their vehicles. Proposed measures went even further, including imposing a fine on doctors who asked patients if there were firearms in their homes.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Susan Ladd about where North Carolina stands in terms of gun legislation and what the likely trajectory is after yet another mass attack.