The music for today's show was written and performed by Beau James. The University of North Carolina at Greensboro alum recently returned to the Triad after stints in Los Angeles and Nashville with his rock band The Heavy Heavy Hearts.

James’s solo work taps into Americana sounds and explores themes of heartbreak and identity.

Watch the video for James' song "Indigo Road" below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFzh2rHFL2I