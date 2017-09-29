Why Women Lie About Postpartum Depression

Up to one in five women suffer from a postpartum mood disorder like depression. But a new study finds that 20 percent of them do not report their symptoms to a healthcare provider, even when they are asked directly.

Women with strong social support networks, previous mental health issues or higher stress levels were more likely to disclose their symptoms. Host Frank Stasio talks with Betty-Shannon Prevatt, lead author of the study anda doctorate student at North Carolina State University, about why women sometimes hide their symptoms even from their doctors, and what the healthcare community could do better to get them treatment.

This segment originally aired on Aug 30, 2017.