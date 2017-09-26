For Women In North Carolina Politics, The Glass Ceiling Endures

As a political reporter Lauren Horsch often passes by the photographs of politicians that adorn the halls of the General Assembly. They capture a harsh reality: while women make up just over half of the state’s population, women make up only a quarter of the state legislature.

Horsch reached out to current and former female legislators to find out more about their experiences in politics and the challenges they continue to face today. Horsch speaks with Bev Perdue, North Carolina’s sole female former governor, along with Rep. Susan Martin and others to understand the forces shaping how and why women are still a minority of state office holders.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Horsch about her reporting which was first published in the NC Insider.