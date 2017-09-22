Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

NC Opera Brings ‘Cold Mountain’ To The Triangle

North Carolina Opera

Charles Frazier’s Appalachian novel and love story “Cold Mountain” became a modern classic. And now the story of Confederate deserter W.P. Inman and his journey to find his way back to his sweetheart Ada Monroe is on stage at the North Carolina Opera. 

Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Jennifer Higdon crafted a score for the opera that reflects the rich characters originally created by Frazier. Host Frank Stasio previews the production with Higdon, along with soprano Melinda Whittington who plays the role of Ada, and Edward Parks who portrays Inman. They discuss the unique challenges of bringing a Southern opera to life.

"Cold Mountain" is on stage at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Memorial Hall on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. The performance is presented by North Carolina Opera in partnership with Carolina Performing Arts.

