The State of Things

Pianist Sisters Encourage Next Generation Of Musicians

Courtesy of Kimberly and Michelle Cann
Kimberly directs Piano Lab Studios in western North Carolina, and Michelle is the founder of Keys to Connect, a program in Philadelphia that uses piano to connect children and their parents.

Kimberly and Michelle Cann grew up playing a range of instruments, including the steel drums of their family’s native West Indies. But it was the piano that gripped both of them and inspired their lifelong commitment to serious musicianship. 

Michelle and Kimberly have performed widely as concert pianists and are also both very involved in music education and social advocacy programs for youth. Kimberly directs Piano Lab Studios in western North Carolina, and Michelle is the founder of Keys to Connect, a program in Philadelphia that uses piano to connect children and their parents.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Kimberly and Michelle Cann about classical music and their efforts to instill appreciation for it in diverse communities of young people. The Cann sisters also perform live in studio.

