Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Remembering The ‘Grandmother Of Afghanistan’ Nancy Hatch Dupree

Nancy Hatch Dupree
Massoud Hossaini
/
AP Photo
In this Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2014 photo, Nancy Hatch Dupree, 87, listens during an interview with The Associated Press at the Afghanistan Center at Kabul University.

Nancy Hatch Dupree helped preserve the culture and history in Afghanistan through years of war and turmoil. She moved to Kabul in 1962 with her first husband and went on to write five books and more than 100 articles on Afghanistan. 

Dupree was integral to the creation of the Afghanistan Center at Kabul University, a research hub that was the brainchild of her second husband, North Carolina-native Louis Dupree. The center houses more than 100,000 documents about Afghan culture and history. Dupree died Sunday, Sept. 10 at 89 years old.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Jay Price, WUNC military reporter, about Dupree’s work and legacy. 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsNancy Hatch DupreeAfghanistanAfghanistan CenterKabul UniversityKabulLouis DepreeJay Price
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio