Remembering The ‘Grandmother Of Afghanistan’ Nancy Hatch Dupree

Nancy Hatch Dupree helped preserve the culture and history in Afghanistan through years of war and turmoil. She moved to Kabul in 1962 with her first husband and went on to write five books and more than 100 articles on Afghanistan.

Dupree was integral to the creation of the Afghanistan Center at Kabul University, a research hub that was the brainchild of her second husband, North Carolina-native Louis Dupree. The center houses more than 100,000 documents about Afghan culture and history. Dupree died Sunday, Sept. 10 at 89 years old.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Jay Price, WUNC military reporter, about Dupree’s work and legacy.