BackChannel: How Late-Night TV Has Changed Under Trump And Remembering Dick Gregory

Ever since President Donald Trump announced he was running for president in 2015, late-night television shows have taken on a new tone. Programs like “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers” have adopted more political rhetoric, while “The Daily Show” continues to offer political satire with a diverse staff.

Host Frank Stasio talks about the recent politicization of late-night TV with Natalie Bullock Brown, professor of film and broadcast media at St. Augustine’s University in Raleigh, and Mark Anthony Neal, chair of the department of African and African American studies at Duke University in Durham. They also discuss the legacy of comedian and activist Dick Gregory who died last month.