The Science Of Spacing Out

Manoush Zomorodi, host of WNYC tech podcast “Note to Self,” has spent years thinking about how people interact with technology. Zomorodi led tens of thousands of listeners through an experiment to help them unplug from their devices.

She documents and expands upon the results in the new book “Bored and Brilliant: Rediscovering the Lost Art of Spacing Out” (St. Martin’s Press/2017). Host Frank Stasio talks with Zomorodi about the neuroscience and psychology of mind wandering.

Zomorodi will be speaking about her book on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at North Carolina State University’s James B. Hunt Library in Raleigh.