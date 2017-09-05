Bringing The World Home To You

The Science Of Spacing Out

Excessive screen time may have a debilitating effect on our creativitiy.

Manoush Zomorodi, host of WNYC tech podcast “Note to Self,” has spent years thinking about how people interact with technology. Zomorodi led tens of thousands of listeners through an experiment to help them unplug from their devices. 

She documents and expands upon the results in the new book “Bored and Brilliant: Rediscovering the Lost Art of Spacing Out” (St. Martin’s Press/2017). Host Frank Stasio talks with Zomorodi about the neuroscience and psychology of mind wandering.

Zomorodi will be speaking about her book on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at North Carolina State University’s James B. Hunt Library in Raleigh. 

Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC's small but intrepid digital news team.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in public radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
