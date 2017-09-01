Bringing The World Home To You

Japanese-American Internment Camps 75 Years Later

Seventy-five years ago the U.S. government relocated more than 100,000 Japanese-Americans into internment camps following the attacks on Pearl Harbor. Parents were separated from their children, and many individuals were forced to give up their property.

 

In his forthcoming podcast Scapegoat Cities,” Eric Muller showcases stories about people whose lives were disrupted by the federal government’s discriminatory policies. Those include the story of a man who mysteriously disappeared from a camp in southern Arizona and an internee who bravely volunteered for the U.S. Army in 1943, among others.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Eric Muller, Dan K. Moore distinguished professor of law in jurisprudence and ethics at the UNC School of Law, about the podcast “Scapegoat Cities.”

