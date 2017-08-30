Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Spewing Venom And Mingling With Humans, What Movies Get Wrong About Dinosaurs

Much of the public conception of dinosaurs come from Hollywood movies.

Dinosaurs have graced the silver screen since the early 20th century. But depictions of the pre-historic creatures in movies are often comically inaccurate. 

The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences is hosting a public discussion with movie experts and paleontologists to break down when films have gotten the science of dinosaurs right and wrong.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Marsha Gordon, film studies professor at North Carolina State University, and paleontology experts Elena Schroeter, postdoctoral research scholar at NC State, and Mary Schweitzer, professor of biological sciences at NC State, about how accurate information on the screen can help bridge the gap between scientists and the public.

The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh is hosting a panel discussion called “Science in the Movies: Dinosaurs and Paleontologists” on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.

The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences
