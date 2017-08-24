Sisters In Crime Pen Murders And Mysteries

Credit Courtesy of Nora Gaskin Esthimer /

Sisters in Crime is an organization that asks the tough questions, like how many hours does it take for rigor mortis to set in, and which critters feast on dead bodies. The group is a collection of women crime writers and readers who meet regularly to support each other’s writing.

They also speak with people who work in the world of crime, like forensic investigators and detectives. The group is out with their second anthology, “Carolina Crimes: 21 Tales of Need, Greed and Dirty Deeds” (Down and Out Books/2017). This edition centers on the theme of obsession.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with book editor Nora Gaskin Esthimer and contributor Liz McGuffey about the sisterhood of women crime writers in the Triangle.