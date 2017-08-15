Greensboro Residents Work To Break Cycle Of Poverty

Nearly 20 percent of residents in Greensboro live in poverty, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. A new series by WUNC reporter Naomi Prioleau examines the specific barriers these individuals face as they try to change their economic future.

Prioleau profiles area residents and investigates how factors like generational wealth and access to education and affordable housing affect people’s well-being. Host Frank Stasio talks with Prioleau about the series and the socioeconomic state of the city.