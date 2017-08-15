Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Greensboro Residents Work To Break Cycle Of Poverty

Naomi Prioleau
WUNC
Rasheeda Brown recently graduated from the Family Success Center, a center aimed at reducing poverty in Greensboro.

Nearly 20 percent of residents in Greensboro live in poverty, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. A new series by WUNC reporter Naomi Prioleau examines the specific barriers these individuals face as they try to change their economic future.

Prioleau profiles area residents and investigates how factors like generational wealth and access to education and affordable housing affect people’s well-being. Host Frank Stasio talks with Prioleau about the series and the socioeconomic state of the city.

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsNaomi PrioleauGreensboroEconomyPovertywealth distributionEducationAffordable Housing
