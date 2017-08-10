Men On Death Row Write Their Truths In ‘Count'

On the stage stand six men who are serving sentences on death row. They have backgrounds filled with complexity and trauma, and they are the characters in the new play “Count.”

It is a co-production of Hidden Voices and Playmakers Repertory Company. The stories of these men are compilations of first-hand accounts from people across the country who have been sentenced to death. Host Frank Stasio previews the production with playwright Lynden Harris, director Kathryn Hunter-Williams, and actors Brian D. Coats and Chris Berry. They discuss the process of bringing these true stories to life and the play’s central question: how to define a life well-lived in the face of tragic choices.

“Count” is on stage at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Kenan Theatre from Wednesday, Aug. 23 to Sunday, Aug. 27.