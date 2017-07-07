Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Blue Cactus Is Helping Keep Classic Country Alive

Steph Stewart and Mario Arenz of Blue Cactus
Roxanne Turpen
/
Steph Stewart and Mario Arenz of Blue Cactus

In their recent self-titled debut album, the duo Steph Stewart and Mario Arnez conjures the classic country sounds of Patsy Cline and Hank Williams. Stewart grew up listening to country icons with her grandfather and has always been fascinated with the songwriting style of country music. With the help of Arnez, the duo infuses wit and personal storytelling into its music. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Stewart and Arnez about the mission of Blue Cactus. The duo performs live in the studio with Stewart on acoustic guitar and vocals and Arnez on electric guitar and vocals. Blue Cactus plays tonight in Bynum at 7 p.m. as part of the Bynum Front Porch Concert Series and next Friday, July 14 at the Thirsty Beaver Saloon in Charlotte at 9 p.m. and Saturday.
 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsBlue CactusSteph StewartCountry MusicBynumBynum Front Porch SeriesThirsty Beaver SaloonClassic CountryMario Arnez
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio