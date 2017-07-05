Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Creating Fantastic Worlds For Young Readers

'Lord of Monsters,' written by John Claude Bemis
John Claude Bemis
/
Disney-Hyperion/ 2017

 
In his “Out of Abaton” series, North Carolina author John Claude Bemis has created a fantastic twist on an ancient Venetian empire. But it is one in which monsters and a once-servantile robot-puppet push the boundaries of reality.

The second book in the series, “Lord of Monsters,” (Disney-Hyperion/ 2017) brings youth into a new, more regal landscape for the character Pinocchio. It also thrusts Pinocchio and other characters into a battle against ancient monsters. 

Host Frank Stasio speaks with John Claude Bemis about this latest adventure. Bemis also shares recommendations for summer books written by North Carolina authors.

JOHN CLAUDE BEMIS' LOCAL PICKS FOR YOUNG READERS:

Top picture book:


Charlotte the Scientist Is Squished by Camille Andros

Top book for middle grade readers:
The Unicorn in the Barn by Jacqueline Ogburn

Top pick for young adults:
The Perilous Journey of the Much-To-Spontaneous Girl by Leigh Statham

 

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsJohn Claude BemisLord of Monsters
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio