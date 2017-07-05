Creating Fantastic Worlds For Young Readers



In his “Out of Abaton” series, North Carolina author John Claude Bemis has created a fantastic twist on an ancient Venetian empire. But it is one in which monsters and a once-servantile robot-puppet push the boundaries of reality.

The second book in the series, “Lord of Monsters,” (Disney-Hyperion/ 2017) brings youth into a new, more regal landscape for the character Pinocchio. It also thrusts Pinocchio and other characters into a battle against ancient monsters.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with John Claude Bemis about this latest adventure. Bemis also shares recommendations for summer books written by North Carolina authors.

JOHN CLAUDE BEMIS' LOCAL PICKS FOR YOUNG READERS:

Top picture book:

Charlotte the Scientist Is Squished by Camille Andros

Top book for middle grade readers:

The Unicorn in the Barn by Jacqueline Ogburn

Top pick for young adults:

The Perilous Journey of the Much-To-Spontaneous Girl by Leigh Statham



