Comedian Ted Alexandro On Teaching, Protesting And More

Coming up as a comedian in New York City, Ted Alexandro has long appreciated the city’s diverse comic scene. On any given night, he says you can see acts ranging from comic newbies to veteran comedians like Chris Rock who are trying out new material in underground clubs.

Before he became a comedian 25 years ago, Alexandro was an elementary school teacher. He spent five years teaching, and now channels that experience in his web series “Teacher’s Lounge.”

Host Frank Stasio talks with Alexandro about his time in the classroom and his journey to the New York City comedy scene. Alexandro performs at DSI Comedy Theater in Chapel Hill this Friday at 8:30 p.m.