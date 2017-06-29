Bringing The World Home To You

Comedian Ted Alexandro On Teaching, Protesting And More

Ted Alexandro
Eric Korenman
/
Comedian Ted Alexandro

Coming up as a comedian in New York City, Ted Alexandro has long appreciated the city’s diverse comic scene. On any given night, he says you can see acts ranging from comic newbies to veteran comedians like Chris Rock who are trying out new material in underground clubs. 

Before he became a comedian 25 years ago, Alexandro was an elementary school teacher. He spent five years teaching, and now channels that experience in his web series “Teacher’s Lounge.”

Host Frank Stasio talks with Alexandro about his time in the classroom and his journey to the New York City comedy scene. Alexandro performs at DSI Comedy Theater in Chapel Hill this Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC's student-led radio news show, where Charlie's work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
