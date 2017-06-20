‘Soul Food Junkies’ Weighs Culinary Tradition With Healthy Habits

Soul food has been a culinary tradition for centuries. While it remains an important source of community for many African-Americans, the way certain soul foods are prepared can increase chances of cancer and other health issues. In his documentary “Soul Food Junkies” (2012), filmmaker Byron Hurt examines his family’s history with soul food and the impact of the cuisine’s traditions.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Hurt about soul food culture and how people can be healthy and remain true to the culture. There is a screening of the documentarytonight at the Witherspoon Student Center at North Carolina State University in Raleigh at 7:15 p.m. The screening is followed by a talk from Hurt.​