The State of Things

‘Soul Food Junkies’ Weighs Culinary Tradition With Healthy Habits

1 of 2
Soul Food
Laylah Amatullah Barrayn
2 of 2
Filmmaker Byron Hurt with his mother, Frances Hurt, and sister, Taundra Hurt
Byron Hurt

Soul food has been a culinary tradition for centuries. While it remains an important source of community for many African-Americans, the way certain soul foods are prepared can increase chances of cancer and other health issues. In his documentary “Soul Food Junkies” (2012), filmmaker Byron Hurt examines his family’s history with soul food and the impact of the cuisine’s traditions.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Hurt about soul food culture and how people can be healthy and remain true to the culture. ank Stasio talks with Hurt about soul food culture and how people can be healthy and remain true to the culture. There is a screening of the documentarytonight at the Witherspoon Student Center at North Carolina State University in Raleigh at 7:15 p.m. The screening is followed by a talk from Hurt.​

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
