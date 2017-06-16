Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

How Do Liberals And Conservatives Use Fact-Checking?

Most fact-checkers aim to stay out of politics. But the way in which partisan news sites use fact-checking is a different story. A study from the Duke Reporter’s Lab says there is a partisan divide over how fact-checking is referenced in liberal and conservative news sites. 

While liberal sites are more likely to cite fact-checks and praise fact-checking, conservative sites are more likely to question the legitimacy of fact-checkers, according to the report.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Bill Adair, co-author of the report and founder of PolitiFact, about what fact-checking means for independent journalism.

Duke Reporter's LabPolitiFactBill Adair
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
Frank Stasio
Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
