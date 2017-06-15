Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

David Gessner’s Search For ‘Ultimate Glory’ With A Frisbee

Author David Gessner
Debi Lorenc
Cover of 'Ultimate Glory: Frisbee, Obsession, and My Wild Youth'
Riverhead Books, 2017

Today millions of people play Ultimate Frisbee. But in the 1980s, when David Gessner first picked up a frisbee, the sport was still relatively unknown.

In his new memoir, “Ultimate Glory: Frisbee, Obsession, and My Wild Youth” (Riverhead Books/2017), Gessner recounts his eccentric experiences wielding a frisbee and explores the sport’s underground culture. Host Frank Stasio talks with Gessner about his new memoir and the rise of Ultimate Frisbee. 

Gessner is the chair of the creative writing department at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and the author of the New York Times bestseller “All the Wild That Remains” (W. W. Norton & Company/2015).

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
