David Gessner’s Search For ‘Ultimate Glory’ With A Frisbee

Today millions of people play Ultimate Frisbee. But in the 1980s, when David Gessner first picked up a frisbee, the sport was still relatively unknown.

In his new memoir, “Ultimate Glory: Frisbee, Obsession, and My Wild Youth” (Riverhead Books/2017), Gessner recounts his eccentric experiences wielding a frisbee and explores the sport’s underground culture. Host Frank Stasio talks with Gessner about his new memoir and the rise of Ultimate Frisbee.

Gessner is the chair of the creative writing department at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and the author of the New York Times bestseller “All the Wild That Remains” (W. W. Norton & Company/2015).