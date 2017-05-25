Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

‘The River Of Kings’ Explores Two Tales On Georgia’s ‘Little Amazon’

river_resized.png
St. Martin’s Press/2017

In his latest novel “The River of Kings” (St. Martin’s Press/2017), author Taylor Brown interweaves two journeys that take place 500 years apart on the wild and mysterious Altamaha River, also known as Georgia’s “Little Amazon.”

It features the modern-day story of Hunter and Lawton Loggins, two brothers traveling down the river carrying their father’s ashes to the sea. Meanwhile, Jacques Le Moyne, the first European artist in North America, journeys down the same river with a French expedition in the 16th century.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Brown about growing up near the river and researching the water’s storied past. 
 
 

 
 

Taylor Brown"River of Kings"NC AuthorsNC WritersNC NovelsCreative Writing
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC's student-led radio news show, where Charlie's work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
