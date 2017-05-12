Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Kamara Thomas Offers Folk Music Rooted In Mythology

An image of Kamara Thomas
Courtesy of The Artist

Durham-based musician Kamara Thomas knew she wanted to be an artist at a young age. But she grew up in a Christian fundamentalist household that frowned upon artistic expression.

Nevertheless, Thomas remembers listening to country music at her grandmother’s house when she was a kid, soaking up the sounds of country icons like Dolly Parton and Emmylou Harris. As she’s grown older, Thomas has branched far outside of her fundamentalist upbringing and grown as a singer and songwriter. Today, most of her songs are rooted in allegory and mythology.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Thomas about her music and artistic arch. She also performs live in the studio on vocals and acoustic guitar along with Steve Anderson on the drums. Thomas performs with her band the Night Drivers on Sunday, May 14 at 3 p.m. at the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh. The concert is a part of the PineCone Music of the Carolina series.

 

Monique LaBorde
Monique will graduate from UNC-Chapel Hill in May 2017 with majors in Southern studies and women's and gender studies.
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
Frank Stasio
Host of The State of Things
