The State of Things

The Silver Lining Of A Failed Utopian Dream

soulcity_resized.png
Courtesy Monica Berra/ Soul City
/

Like many utopian societies, Soul City was a dream that was doomed to fail. It was the brainchild of civil rights leader Floyd McKissick who wanted to build a haven of racial equality for nearly 20,000 people. Construction for the project began in the Piedmont region of North Carolina in the 1970s, but constant bureaucratic battles led to its demise.

A new documentary demonstrates that the process of planning Soul City changed many people’s lives. “Soul City” screens at the North Carolina Museum of History’s Longleaf Film Festival on Saturday, May 13. Host Frank Stasio previews the short with two of its directors: Gini Richards and Monica Berra.

Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer at WUNC. She worked as a researcher for CBC Montreal and also contributed to their programming as an investigative journalist, social media reporter, and special projects planner.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
