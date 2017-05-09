Gate City Divas Bring Blues To The Triad
The Gate City Divas are a female-led blues group made up of seasoned singer-songwriters from the Triad. The group had an unconventional start; they were awarded a grant to record an album of original songs by Greensboro-based female performers. After completing the project and releasing the album “Goin’ To Town,” they decided to form a full-fledged band.
“Dirty Little” off the album “Goin’ To Town” written by Allison King-Jordan and performed by the Gate City Divas.
The Gate City Divas play on Saturday, May 20 at the Barber Park Amphitheater in Greensboro as part of the Carolina Blues Festival. Host Frank Stasio speaks with a cohort of the Gate City Divas, and they perform live in studio. He is joined by Kristy Jackson, Julie Bean, Lauren Myers, and Virginia Masius.