Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Gate City Divas Bring Blues To The Triad

gate_city_divas.jpg
Gate City Divas
/
www.gatecitydivas.com

The Gate City Divas are a female-led blues group made up of seasoned singer-songwriters from the Triad. The group had an unconventional start; they were awarded a grant to record an album of original songs by Greensboro-based female performers. After completing the project and releasing the album “Goin’ To Town,” they decided to form a full-fledged band.

Gate City Divas Bring Blues To The Triad
“Dirty Little” off the album “Goin’ To Town” written by Allison King-Jordan and performed by the Gate City Divas.

The Gate City Divas play on Saturday, May 20 at the Barber Park Amphitheater in Greensboro as part of the Carolina Blues Festival. Host Frank Stasio speaks with a cohort of the Gate City Divas, and they perform live in studio. He is joined by Kristy Jackson, Julie Bean, Lauren Myers, and Virginia Masius.​

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsThe Gate City DivasCarolina Blues Festival
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer at WUNC. She worked as a researcher for CBC Montreal and also contributed to their programming as an investigative journalist, social media reporter, and special projects planner.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio