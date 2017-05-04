Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Bestselling Miss Julia Series Continues To Enchant Readers

Sarah Sneeden
Viking/Penguin Publishing

For nearly 20 years, Ann B. Ross has written about the lives of the outspoken Miss Julia and her band of friends. They live in the fictional town of Abbotsville.

The newest novel in the Miss Julia mystery series takes the book’s heroine to the coast where a hurricane bring both chaos and surprising treasures. Ross lives in Hendersonville, North Carolina, and her town has provided endless inspiration for the characters and content of her work.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Ross about the enduring legacy of Miss Julia, and why the protagonist continues to resonate with readers.

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsAnn B. RossMiss JuliaNYT Bestselling SeriesNC AuthorsMiss Julia Weathers the Storm
