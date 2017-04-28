‘Marjorie Prime’ Examines The Role Of Technology On Memory And Identity

What do we choose to remember as we grow older? How do the stories we tell ourselves shape our own identity? The play “Marjorie Prime” explores these questions through the story of an 85-year-old woman dealing with memory loss. Marjorie finds companionship in artificial intelligence modeled after a younger version of her deceased husband.

The “prime” helps Marjorie recall experiences from their lives together. However, much of the prime’s knowledge is based on the stories that are told by the people around them. Host Frank Stasio previews the play with dramaturg Jules Odendahl-James and actors Marcia Edmundson, Derrick Ivey and Michael Brocki. “Marjorie Prime” is on stage at Manbites Dog Theater in Durham until Saturday, May 13.