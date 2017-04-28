Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

‘Marjorie Prime’ Examines The Role Of Technology On Memory And Identity

What do we choose to remember as we grow older? How do the stories we tell ourselves shape our own identity? The play “Marjorie Prime” explores these questions through the story of an 85-year-old woman dealing with memory loss. Marjorie finds companionship in artificial intelligence modeled after a younger version of her deceased husband.

The “prime” helps Marjorie recall experiences from their lives together. However, much of the prime’s knowledge is based on the stories that are told by the people around them. Host Frank Stasio previews the play with dramaturg Jules Odendahl-James and actors Marcia Edmundson, Derrick Ivey and Michael Brocki. “Marjorie Prime” is on stage at Manbites Dog Theater in Durham until Saturday, May 13.

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsMan Bites Dog Theater“Marjorie PrimeJules Odendahl-JamesMarcia EdmundsonDerrick IveyMichael BrockiNC Theater
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
