Pearl Diving And Desire On Stage At NC Opera

Georges Bizet’s “The Pearl Fishers” is an opera that pits the dynamics of a love triangle against the union of brotherhood. The opera, set in historic Sri Lanka, then Ceylon, features one of the most famous duets in opera history. The North Carolina Opera presents their interpretation of “The Pearl Fishers,” an opera that was only popularized long after Bizet’s death.

Host Frank Stasio previews the opera with tenor John Bellemer, baritone Jarrett Ott, and North Carolina Opera General Director Eric Mitchko. Sahar Nouri accompanies the performers on piano live in studio. “The Pearl Fishers” is on stage Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 30 at 3 p.m. at Raleigh's Memorial Auditorium.