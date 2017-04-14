The Mysterious Last Days Of Tchaikovsky

19th-century Russian composer Peter Tchaikovsky is considered one of the most popular composers in history. However the man behind ballets like “Swan Lake” and “The Nutcracker” had a secret that clouded his personal life. Even though he never publicly came out, Tchaikovsky was gay. His sexual identity influenced his work and may have contributed to his mysterious and sudden death.

The Durham Symphony Orchestra will perform work from Tchaikovsky’s final years in a commemorative concert this weekend. “The Mystery of the Last Days and the Last Masterpieces by Tchaikovsky” takes place at Carolina Theater in Durham this Saturday, April 15 at 8 p.m.

Host Frank Stasio talks with William Henry Curry, music director and conductor of the Durham Symphony Orchestra, about Tchaikovsky’s legacy.