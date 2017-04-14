A Jewish Suffragette’s Impact On The South: Remembering Gertrude Weil

Gertrude Weil spent her life fighting for civil rights in the South. She founded the state's League of Women Voters and campaigned against lynching and segregation. She cleverly navigated the fault lines that marked politics in North Carolina in the early 20th century. In new the book, "Gertrude Weil: Jewish Progressive in the New South" (UNC Press/2017), Leonard Rogoff exposes the roots of Gertrude Weil's activism.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Rogoff, historian for the Jewish Heritage Foundation of North Carolina, about Weil’s legacy in North Carolina and beyond. Rogoff will read from his new book on Tuesday, April 25 in Goldsboro at the Wayne County Public Library.