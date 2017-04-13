​Political Junkie Ken Rudin: Tillerson Visits Russia And Gorsuch Takes His Seat

Relations between the U.S. and Russia are tense this week as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visits Moscow on a diplomatic trip. Tillerson urged Russian officials, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, to pull their support from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. These talks come a week after the U.S. launched a missile strike against Syria. Meanwhile, Neil Gorsuch was sworn in as a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Frank Stasio talks with Ken Rudin, political junkie, about the latest in politics.