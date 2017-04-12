Artist Nina Chanel Abney’s ‘Royal Flush’

Nina Chanel Abney was drawn to art at an early age. As a kid growing up in Chicago, she stayed busy by doodling and making collages with comics in the newspaper. As she got older, her work began to take on more political themes, including racism, police brutality and the impact of social media. The exhibition “Nina Chanel Abney: Royal Flush” features about 30 of Abney’s paintings, watercolors and collages.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Abney about her artistic roots and inspirations. The exhibition is on display at the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University in Durham through Sunday, July 16.