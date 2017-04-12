Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Artist Nina Chanel Abney’s ‘Royal Flush’

1 of 2
Nina Chanel Abney's exhibit in the Nasher Musuem of Art runs through July 16th.
Nasher Musuem of Art
2 of 2
Nina Chanel Abney, Untitled (FUCK T*E *OP), 2014. Acrylic on canvas, 72 × 108 inches."
Kravets Wehby Gallery, New York, New York. © Nina Chanel Abney

 Nina Chanel Abney was drawn to art at an early age. As a kid growing up in Chicago, she stayed busy by doodling and making collages with comics in the newspaper. As she got older, her work began to take on more political themes, including racism, police brutality and the impact of social media. The exhibition “Nina Chanel Abney: Royal Flush” features about 30 of Abney’s paintings, watercolors and collages.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Abney about her artistic roots and inspirations. The exhibition is on display at the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University in Durham through Sunday, July 16. 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsNina Chanel Abney'Royal Flush'Nasher Museum of ArtContemporary ArtData Visualizationvisual art
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio