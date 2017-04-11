Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Abigail Dowd’s Debut Album Draws From Irish Inspiration

dowd_resized_0.png
www.abigaildowd.com

After working in city politics, and running an art school, Abigail Dowd needed a change. She packed up her great-grandfather’s guitar and took off to Florence, Italy, to Ireland, and later to Maine, to spend some time reconnecting with herself and her music. The trip turned into an eight-year journey.

The classically trained guitarist and singer has now come home to North Carolina to release her debut album “Don’t Wake Me.”  Dowd speaks with host Frank Stasio about new music and about her continued work as a community organizer.

Dowd plays with musician Jason Duff April 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Foothills Brewing in Winston-Salem, and April 14 at 5 p.m. at the Abbey Road Tavern in Cary. Dowd will perform with Duff in Greensboro and Southern Pines later in the month, in addition to other North Carolina cities. 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsAbigail Dowd"Don't Wake Me"Singer-SongwriterAcoustic GuitarFolk MusicDebut Album
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer at WUNC. She worked as a researcher for CBC Montreal and also contributed to their programming as an investigative journalist, social media reporter, and special projects planner.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio