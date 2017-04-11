Abigail Dowd’s Debut Album Draws From Irish Inspiration

After working in city politics, and running an art school, Abigail Dowd needed a change. She packed up her great-grandfather’s guitar and took off to Florence, Italy, to Ireland, and later to Maine, to spend some time reconnecting with herself and her music. The trip turned into an eight-year journey.

The classically trained guitarist and singer has now come home to North Carolina to release her debut album “Don’t Wake Me.” Dowd speaks with host Frank Stasio about new music and about her continued work as a community organizer.

Dowd plays with musician Jason Duff April 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Foothills Brewing in Winston-Salem, and April 14 at 5 p.m. at the Abbey Road Tavern in Cary. Dowd will perform with Duff in Greensboro and Southern Pines later in the month, in addition to other North Carolina cities.