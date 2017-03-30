Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

5,000 Mile Journey Unveils Evolution Of Modern Russia

Bears_Resized.png
St. Martin's Press
/

In 1995, Lisa Dickey set out on what she thought would be a once in a lifetime trip. Along with photographer Gary Matoso, the writer headed to a lighthouse at the border of Russia and North Korea, and then voyaged inland for more than 5,000 miles. Along the way, they met a broad spectrum of Russians and spent time getting to know a few standout characters, including a farmer, members of an isolated Jewish community, and a rap star.

In 2005, and again in 2015, Dickey decided to relive this epic journey. She gathered those narratives in a new book “Bears in the Streets: Three Journeys Across a Changing Russia" (St. Martin's Press/2017).
 

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Dickey about the country’s social and technological changes over three decades and how Russians’ relationships with Americans continue to shift. Dickey speaks at The Regular Bookshop on Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m.

 

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsLisa DickeyGary MatosoRussiaTravelRussian Culture
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer at WUNC. She worked as a researcher for CBC Montreal and also contributed to their programming as an investigative journalist, social media reporter, and special projects planner.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio