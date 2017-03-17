Political Junkie Ken Rudin On Trump’s Budget Plan, Travel Ban And Taxes

President Trump unveiled his budget proposal Thursday with an emphasis on increased spending for the military and the Department of Homeland Security. The plan also included cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency and eliminates federal funding to the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Some Republican lawmakers are wary of the proposed cuts to the State Department and federal aid programs.

Meanwhile, a federal judge from Hawaii freezed Trump’s revised travel ban hours before the policy was to take effect.



Guest host Adam Hochberg talks about the latest in politics with Ken Rudin, the political junkie.