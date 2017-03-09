New Film Highlights Thriving Indian Community Of North Carolina

Indian immigrants have been been settling in North Carolina for decades. Today there are an estimated 100,000 Indian immigrants who call North Carolina home, and a large concentration of those individuals live in the Research Triangle.

The new film “Remarkable Journey: Founding the Asian Indian Community in North Carolina” tells the immigration stories of members of the Indian community and explores how Indians have contributed to the progress and growth of the state. Host Frank Stasio previews the film with director and producer Steven Channing, producer and principal advisor Usha Raj, and co-executive producer Vandana Dake.

The film premieres for the general public at 9 p.m. on March 11 at The Carolina Theatre in Durham.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jK8aELI0T3g

