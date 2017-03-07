Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Singer, Actor And Dancer Ben Vereen Celebrates 50 Years In Show Business

A veteran of Broadway, Ben Vereen is performing his own one-man show of classic hits.

Ben Vereen made a name for himself on Broadway in the late 1960s with performances in hit productions like “Sweet Charity” and “Hair.” He later won a Tony award in 1973 for his role in “Pippin.” Since then, he has also acted in more than a dozen television shows, including the 1977 hit miniseries “Roots.”
 

In his one-man show “Steppin’ Out with Ben Vereen,” Vereen performs hit songs from Broadway and pays tribute to iconic performers Sammy Davis Jr. and Frank Sinatra.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Vereen about his life in the spotlight and Vereen’s persistence to perform despite personal setbacks. Vereen performs “Steppin’ Out with Ben Vereen” with the North Carolina Symphony at Meymandi Concert Hall in Raleigh at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18.

Ben Vereen Broadway North Carolina Symphony
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
