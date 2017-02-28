North Carolinians Join Prayers At Triad Mosques To Oppose Islamophobia

Hundreds of residents from Winston-Salem joined prayer services at three mosques in the Triad area on Friday. The outpouring of support for the Muslim community was a reaction to violent, anti-Islamic speech that emerged from a meeting between far-right conservative activists held in Kernersville, North Carolina.



Jordan Green, senior writer for the Triad City Beat was at that meeting. He speaks with host Frank Stasio about what he heard, plus he talks about how the Federal Bureau of Investigation is now involved.