How Moonshine Shaped North Carolina

Distillery tanks at Merry Hill, North Carolina.
Courtesy of Frank Stephenson Jr.
Courtesy of Frank Stephenson Jr.
Courtesy of Frank Stephenson Jr.

Moonshine has shaped the culture and economy of North Carolina for hundreds of years. In the 19th century, sales from moonshine helped fund Civil War efforts, while in the 20th century, moonshine jump started the careers of prominent NASCAR drivers. North Carolina writer Frank Stephenson Jr. considers himself a lifelong student of moonshine. As a youth, he joined his father, a part-time deputy, on moonshine busting raids.  As an adult, he set out on a quest to explore the legacy of moonshine throughout the state. 

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Stephenson and co-author Barbara Nichols Mulder about their new book “North Carolina Moonshine: An Illicit History,” (The History Press/2017).​

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yUJgVIEl_XU

The State of ThingsMoonshineProhibitionFood StudiesBrewingNorth Carolina FoodsFrank Stephenson Jr.The State of Things
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer at WUNC. She worked as a researcher for CBC Montreal and also contributed to their programming as an investigative journalist, social media reporter, and special projects planner.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
