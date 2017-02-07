Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Composer Philip Glass At 80

Composer Philip Glass is one of the most influential musicians in the world, but his work wasn’t always so well-received. His minimalist style was unconventional and disruptive in the 60’s and 70’s. But over time Glass became an icon and wrote award-winning film scores and operas.

Glass is also known for his collaborations with other musicians as well as artists, dancers and thinkers across the globe. A festival at UNC-Chapel Hill celebrates the life and legacy of Glass. Host Frank Stasio talks with Glass about his 80th birthday, the process of composition and his many collaborations.

A question and answer session with Phillip Glass will take place at Carolina Performing Arts at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. You can live stream the event on Facebook.

