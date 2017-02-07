Composer Philip Glass At 80

Composer Philip Glass is one of the most influential musicians in the world, but his work wasn’t always so well-received. His minimalist style was unconventional and disruptive in the 60’s and 70’s. But over time Glass became an icon and wrote award-winning film scores and operas.

Glass is also known for his collaborations with other musicians as well as artists, dancers and thinkers across the globe. A festival at UNC-Chapel Hill celebrates the life and legacy of Glass. Host Frank Stasio talks with Glass about his 80th birthday, the process of composition and his many collaborations.

A question and answer session with Phillip Glass will take place at Carolina Performing Arts at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. You can live stream the event on Facebook.