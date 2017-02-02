How Trump’s Travel Ban Is Affecting Higher Education

President Trump’s travel ban on immigrants and refugees from seven countries last week left thousands of international students on college campuses feeling uncertain about their futures. Officials at universities in North Carolina continue to reassure international students of their security, but the ban’s effect remains uncertain.

More than 17,000 students currently enrolled in the U.S. are from the countries included in the travel ban, and many university officials worry that the new immigration policy will harm recruitment of international students in the future.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Sarah Brown, reporter for The Chronicle for Higher Education, and Elizabeth Barnum, director for International Student and Scholar Services at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Hiba Alzouby, a Muslim American and student at UNC Chapel Hill, about the effect of the travel ban on college campuses.