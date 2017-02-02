Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

How Trump’s Travel Ban Is Affecting Higher Education

Anb image of protestors at Columbia University
Frank Franklin II
/
AP Photo
Columbia University students gather to protest President Donald Trump's immigration order Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in New York. President Trump's executive order, signed on Friday, restricts travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries

President Trump’s travel ban on immigrants and refugees from seven countries last week left thousands of international students on college campuses feeling uncertain about their futures. Officials at universities in North Carolina continue to reassure international students of their security, but the ban’s effect remains uncertain.

More than 17,000 students currently enrolled in the U.S. are from the countries included in the travel ban, and many university officials worry that the new immigration policy will harm recruitment of international students in the future.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Sarah Brown, reporter for The Chronicle for Higher Education, and Elizabeth Barnum, director for International Student and Scholar Services at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Hiba Alzouby, a Muslim American and student at UNC Chapel Hill, about the effect of the travel ban on college campuses.

Immigration
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC's student-led radio news show, where Charlie's work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
