Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

How Cecil Sharp Collected The Sights And Sounds of Appalachia

An image of song collector Cecil Sharp
Courtesy of Donald Hughes
/

In 1916, British song collector Cecil Sharp traveled to the United States to explore folk traditions in the Appalachians. During his time, Sharp knocked on the doors of homes, interviewing Appalachian residents and listening to their songs. He documented hundreds of folk ballads that would eventually influence a folk-revival in both England and the U.S.

While the music Sharp collected is well-documented, the photographs he took along the way have relatively remained in the shadows. A new exhibit showcases the images Sharp captured during his time in Appalachia. The exhibit is on display at Through This Lens gallery in Durham through Saturday, Feb 11.
 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Donald Hughes, project coordinator for the Cecil Sharp in Appalachia Project, about Sharp’s legacy in folklore. Musician Joe Penland also performs songs from Sharp’s collection on guitar and vocals.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsCecil SharpThrough This Lens
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio