Behind The Glass With Producer Charlie Shelton-Ormond

1 of 2
State of Things producer Charlie Shelton-Ormond talks with host Frank Stasio about his favorite segments of the year, including a conversation with hip-hop producer 9th Wonder (pictured here).
Anita Rao
2 of 2
State of Things producer Charlie Shelton-Ormond discusses his favorite segments from 2016 with host Frank Stasio
Laura Pellicer

As the year wraps up, "The State of Things" takes a moment to reflect on the highlights of 2016 with the program's producers. Some of producer Charlie Shelton-Ormond's favorite segments include conversations with hip-hop producer 9th Wonder and hip-hop artist Rapsody.

He also chose a conversation with members of the Durham Bulls minor league baseball team and recaps what brought identical twin comedians the Sklar brothers to the Triangle.
 

Host Frank Stasio talks with producer Charlie Shelton-Ormond about his favorite conversations from 2016. 

 

View a complete list of Charlie Shelton-Ormond's favorite segments below:

 

 
 

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsCharlie Shelton-Ormond#BackChannelProducer FavoritesDurham BullsRapsody
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio