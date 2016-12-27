Behind The Glass With Producer Charlie Shelton-Ormond
1 of 2
State of Things producer Charlie Shelton-Ormond talks with host Frank Stasio about his favorite segments of the year, including a conversation with hip-hop producer 9th Wonder (pictured here).
Anita Rao
2 of 2
State of Things producer Charlie Shelton-Ormond discusses his favorite segments from 2016 with host Frank Stasio
Laura Pellicer
As the year wraps up, "The State of Things" takes a moment to reflect on the highlights of 2016 with the program's producers. Some of producer Charlie Shelton-Ormond's favorite segments include conversations with hip-hop producer 9th Wonder and hip-hop artist Rapsody.
He also chose a conversation with members of the Durham Bulls minor league baseball team and recaps what brought identical twin comedians the Sklar brothers to the Triangle.
Host Frank Stasio talks with producer Charlie Shelton-Ormond about his favorite conversations from 2016.
View a complete list of Charlie Shelton-Ormond's favorite segments below:
- "Sampling Through Hip-Hop's History With 9th Wonder"
- "Looking At The World Through Rhyme: Meet Rapsody"
- "#BackChannel: From Nat Turner To A Bulletproof Black Superhero"
- "'Hidden Figures' Tells The Story Of Black Who Helped The Space Race"
- "The Sklar Brothers Look For Laughs In Raleigh"
- "Play Ball! Meet The Durham Bulls"
- "Joan Shelley Delivers Folklore With Finesse"