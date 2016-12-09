Elizabeth Haddix And The Gurley Flynns Deliver A Serene Soundscape With 'Indigenous'

Back in the mid-1990s, singer/songwriter Elizabeth Haddix had just entered law school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill when she realized academics should not be the only thing in her life. On the first day of class, she went to the local music store and bought herself an acoustic guitar to fill her passion for a creative outlet.

Haddix taught herself how to play the instrument and over the years bounced around playing with an assortment of local musicians. Now she has released a her debut album "Indigenous" with the the group the Gurley Flynns.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Haddix about her songwriting process and how her work as a civil rights lawyer filters into her musical creativity. Haddix performs live in the studio on acoustic guitar, upright bass and vocals. She is joined by Jason Merritt on the baritone electric guitar and back-up vocals and Pete Lucey on the accordion, keys and back-up vocals. Elizabeth Haddix and the Gurley Flynns perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Cat's Cradle Back Room in Carrboro, N.C.