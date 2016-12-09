Bringing The World Home To You

Elizabeth Haddix And The Gurley Flynns Deliver A Serene Soundscape With 'Indigenous'

An image of the band Elizabeth Haddix and the Gurley Flynns
Dave Clark
/
Elizabeth Haddix and the Gurley Flynns

Back in the mid-1990s, singer/songwriter Elizabeth Haddix had just entered law school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill when she realized academics should not be the only thing in her life. On the first day of class, she went to the local music store and bought herself an acoustic guitar to fill her passion for a creative outlet.

Haddix taught herself how to play the instrument and over the years bounced around playing with an assortment of local musicians. Now she has released a her debut album "Indigenous" with the the group the Gurley Flynns.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Haddix about her songwriting process and how her work as a civil rights lawyer filters into her musical creativity. Haddix performs live in the studio on acoustic guitar, upright bass and vocals. She is joined by Jason Merritt on the baritone electric guitar and back-up vocals and Pete Lucey on the accordion, keys and back-up vocals. Elizabeth Haddix and the Gurley Flynns perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Cat's Cradle Back Room in Carrboro, N.C.

Elizabeth Haddix
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
