The State of Things

Stories Of A Higher Power: The Monti And God

The Monti
Jessie Gladdek
/

 In the eight years since founding The Monti, a North Carolina-based storytelling organization, Jeff Polish has chosen a variety of topics for storytellers. Participants on The Monti stage have talked about their experiences around themes like "Fear," "The End of the Road," and "Humility." 

But one topic stayed off the list: God. When Polish eventually decided to broach the difficult subject of a higher power, the response was off-the-charts.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Polish and hears selections from the "God" storytelling event in November of 2015. The Monti hosts another "God-themed" event on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Motorco Music Hall in Durham at 7:30 p.m. 

 

