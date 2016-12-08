Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Injections Could Radically Alter PTSD For Soldiers

Injections for veterans may aid in addressing PTSD
For many veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, treatment options are limited to medication and therapy.

But head and neck injections, a new treatment option, is being hailed as a "miracle" method. A Triangle-based organization, RTI International, received a $2 million grant from the Department of Defense to operate trials of the technique at three Army hospitals. Womack Army Medical Center at Fort Bragg, North Carolina is one of the facilities using the new treatment on servicemembers as part of the trial. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC military reporter Jay Price about the treatment and trial. The reporting is part of the American Homefront Project.

The State of Things
Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017.
Frank Stasio
Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
Jay Price
Jay Price has specialized in covering the military for nearly a decade.
