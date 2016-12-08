Injections Could Radically Alter PTSD For Soldiers

For many veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, treatment options are limited to medication and therapy.

But head and neck injections, a new treatment option, is being hailed as a "miracle" method. A Triangle-based organization, RTI International, received a $2 million grant from the Department of Defense to operate trials of the technique at three Army hospitals. Womack Army Medical Center at Fort Bragg, North Carolina is one of the facilities using the new treatment on servicemembers as part of the trial.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC military reporter Jay Price about the treatment and trial. The reporting is part of the American Homefront Project.