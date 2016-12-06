'Metaphors Be With You' Offers Insight Into The Metaphor

Poet Robert Frost once said, "An idea is a feat of association, and the height of it is a good metaphor."

Dr. MardyGrothe, author and retired psychologist, has channeled the words of Frost into a new anthology of metaphors called "Metaphors Be With You: An A-to-z Dictionary of History's Greatest Metaphorical Quotations" (HarperCollins/2016). Grothe examines the figure of speech by curating thousands of metaphors spanning 250 topics.



Host Frank Stasio talks with Grothe about what makes an influential metaphor and how metaphors have shaped communication. Grothe speaks at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh and at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Country Bookshop in Southern Pines.