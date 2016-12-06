Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

'Metaphors Be With You' Offers Insight Into The Metaphor

Courtesy of Harper Collins
Poet Robert Frost once said, "An idea is a feat of association, and the height of it is a good metaphor."

Dr. MardyGrothe, author and retired psychologist, has channeled the words of Frost into a new anthology of metaphors called "Metaphors Be With You: An A-to-z Dictionary of History's Greatest Metaphorical Quotations" (HarperCollins/2016). Grothe examines the figure of speech by curating thousands of metaphors spanning 250 topics.
 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Grothe about what makes an influential metaphor and how metaphors have shaped communication. Grothe speaks at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh and at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Country Bookshop in Southern Pines. 

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
