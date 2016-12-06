McCrory Concedes And Plans To Meet With Trump

Incumbent Governor Pat McCrory conceded in his reelection bid after several weeks of disputing the results. The governor congratulated Governor-Elect Roy Cooper in a video message.

McCrory said there are still questions about the election process, but he respects the democratic process that elected Cooper as the state’s new governor. McCrory also called for a legislative special session to address funding for Hurricane Matthew and wildfire victims. Critics fear lawmakers could use the session to alter the composition of the North Carolina Supreme Court. McCrory's future remains unknown, but an aide to President-elect Donald Trump said the two plan to meet on Wednesday.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC capitol bureau chief Jeff Tiberii about the latest.