The State of Things

Mandolin Orange Conjures Ominous Sound With 'Blindfaller'

Mandolin Orange
Scott McCormick
/
Sacks & Co.
Mandolin Orange

Mandolin Orange's new album, "Blindfaller," moves between a haunting warning about politics, allusions to lingering effects of historical wars in the South, and a honky-tonk ode to life on the road.
Host Frank Stasio speaks with band members Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz about their newest album, their experience traveling across the country during the election, and the evolution of their folk sound. The band is accompanied by vocalist and guitarist Josh Oliver. 

Mandolin Orange is wrapping up their nation-wide tour with shows on Dec. 2 at the Hayti Heritage Center in Durham, and on Dec. 16 at Cat's Cradle in Carrboro. Both shows are sold out. 

Mandolin Orange Folk Music Blindfaller Chapel Hill
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer at WUNC.
Frank Stasio
Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
