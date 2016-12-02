Mandolin Orange Conjures Ominous Sound With 'Blindfaller'

Mandolin Orange's new album, "Blindfaller," moves between a haunting warning about politics, allusions to lingering effects of historical wars in the South, and a honky-tonk ode to life on the road.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with band members Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz about their newest album, their experience traveling across the country during the election, and the evolution of their folk sound. The band is accompanied by vocalist and guitarist Josh Oliver.

Mandolin Orange is wrapping up their nation-wide tour with shows on Dec. 2 at the Hayti Heritage Center in Durham, and on Dec. 16 at Cat's Cradle in Carrboro. Both shows are sold out.